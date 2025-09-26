Cannabis as a ‘natural stress-buster’? Doctors warn it may be hurting your heart

For many, cannabis has shed its taboo and is now seen as a natural healer. From easing chronic pain to managing epilepsy or chemotherapy side-effects, research from institutes like the Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic shows marijuana’s medical uses are real. No wonder it has found a place in conversations about wellness and lifestyle.

But cardiologists are sounding the alarm: the “herbal fix” may not be as harmless as it seems.

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a New York-based cardiologist, warns that cannabis has slipped under the radar when it comes to health risks. “We’ve known about the dangers of tobacco and alcohol for decades. But cannabis has somehow avoided the same scrutiny, even as its potency and popularity soar,” he said in a recent Instagram post.

And his warning is stark: daily cannabis use could double your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

According to Dr Yaranov, new data shows that people who use marijuana every day face:

Higher risk of heart attacks

Greater chance of strokes

Double the risk of cardiovascular death “This isn’t about criminalising cannabis,” he explained. “It’s about being honest with the data. If we care about prevention, we have to treat cannabis like the risk factor it is — especially for young adults.”

Beyond the heart: the mind at risk too The risks aren’t limited to the heart. A 2021 report in the Psychopharmacology Bulletin noted that cannabinoids — the compounds in marijuana responsible for its effects — can disrupt brain chemicals linked to memory and focus. Short-term forgetfulness is common, but long-term or heavy use can slow processing speed, reduce attention span, and contribute to lasting neurocognitive issues.

