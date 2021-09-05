Cannabis researchers seek to unlock the healing power of pot

Here’s how it works: First, scientists identify the enzymes in a cannabis plant that contain the chemical blueprint to produce the desired compound. Next, they sequence those enzymes to find their DNA, and then insert the genes into a microorganism like yeast, using gene-editing technology such as Crispr or a more traditional technique called homologous recombination. From here, the yeast is fed oxygen, sugar and nutrients, and mixed with water in a fermentation tank, in a process similar to brewing beer. Within a few days, the yeast begins to secrete the cannabinoid. Finally, scientists add an organic solvent like oil to the fermentation tank, attracting the newly produced compounds and leaving a cannabinoid solution that can be further manipulated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}