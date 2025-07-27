Cardiologist warns: Heart attacks no longer top killer in US, but a silent crisis is growing

Heart attacks may no longer be the number one cause of death in the United States, but a cardiologist warns that a more silent and slow-moving threat is now claiming more lives, and often goes unnoticed until it’s too late.
In a recent video posted on July 8, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a US-based cardiologist, explained that while heart attack-related deaths have dropped by nearly 90% since the 1970s, other chronic heart conditions are quietly emerging as serious health risks.
“We didn’t beat heart disease. It just changed its shape,” Dr Yaranov said in his video, calling it a “silent trend” the public needs to be more aware of.
He noted that thanks to medical advances, awareness, and early interventions, the number of deaths due to heart attacks has significantly decreased, a major public health success that, he said, “we don’t talk about enough.”
Despite that progress, Dr Yaranov said chronic conditions like heart failure, cardiomyopathy, and arrhythmias are now on the rise — and they’re more insidious. Unlike heart attacks, these conditions often progress slowly, affecting quality of life and going undiagnosed until it’s too late.
“The new crisis isn’t sudden, it’s slow, progressive, and often missed,” he said, adding, “It’s not just about survival anymore. It’s about quality of life. Prevention still matters — but so does early detection and access to specialised care.”
In a follow-up post on July 19, Dr Yaranov listed five early warning signs that are often missed but may indicate underlying heart issues. These include:
He urged people to pay attention to these subtle symptoms, consult a doctor early, and not wait until a major event occurs.
While the data refers to the US, India is also witnessing a rise in chronic cardiovascular diseases, particularly among younger populations. Cardiologists in India have similarly observed a shift from sudden heart attacks to long-term heart conditions — often worsened by sedentary lifestyles, stress, poor diet, and lack of early screening.
As India battles increasing rates of diabetes, obesity, and hypertension — all major risk factors for chronic heart disease — the message is clear: prevention, awareness, and early detection can save lives.
