Cardiologists share 10 daily habits that hurt your heart: Too much salt to lack of sleep

When we think of heart disease, we often imagine it as a jolt — a heart attack, a stroke, or a medical emergency that arrives without warning. But according to cardiologists, the real danger to your heart could be hiding in the patterns of your everyday life. From late-night snacking to endless screen time, skipped meals to excess salt, it’s our daily routines that may be damaging our cardiovascular health, regardless of age, gender, or body size.

Advertisement

"It is commonly believed that heart disease occurs only in older or obviously unfit individuals. Actually, cardiovascular disease can accumulate over years, maybe in young, thin, or 'healthy-looking' people. Heritability, stress, and lifestyle are factors, and prevention is the way to go," Dr Vikrant Khese, Cardiologist, Apollo Clinic, Kharadi, tells Health Shots.

In recent years, the incidence of heart-related conditions in individuals below 50 years of age, has seen a rise. This busts the myth that heart disease is only for older people or men, says Dr Nitin Bote, Interventional Cardiologist, K.J. Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre.

"We are actually seeing an increasing number of young patients, including women, presenting with early symptoms of heart disease, caused by stress, lifestyle, and hormonal changes. Another myth is that if you take medication, lifestyle modifications are not required. This is very much not the case. Medication controls risk but long-term cardiac health relies on habit changes," adds Dr Bote.

Advertisement

Daily habits that affect heart health Here are some of the daily lifestyle habits that may silently raise cardiovascular risk:

1. Chronic sleep deprivation Inadequate rest increases stress hormone levels and blood pressure, straining the heart. According to a 2010 study about sleep duration as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, there was an increased risk of Congenital Heart Disease in subjects with sustained 5 or fewer, 6, 7, and 9 hours or more, compared with those with 8 hours of sleep.

2. Excess screen time If you spend hours on phones or in front of the TV, be mindful. Studies have found a correlation between excessive use of mobile phones and TV screens, and an increased risk of coronary artery disease, heart failure, and ischaemic heart disease. This is because these activities promote a sedentary lifestyle, affecting circulation and movement, and thereby raising the risk of obesity, which is not good for the heart.

Advertisement

3. Constant late-night snacking Making a habit of late-night snacking can disrupt metabolism, impact insulin levels, and even add to weight and cholesterol issues.

4. Skipping meals or eating irregularly According to Dr Bote, missing meals or consuming huge, irregular portions, can raise insulin levels and disrupt metabolic balance, indirectly impact cardiovascular health.

5. Excess salt intake One of the most overlooked threats for your heart? Salt. Both Dr Khese and Dr Bote, agree that excessive salt is one of the biggest risks for heart damage. "Through processed snack foods, restaurant meals, or what may be perceived as benign condiments, most individuals take in twice the daily recommended amount of sodium," says Dr Bote. Explaining the risks, Dr Khese adds, "Consuming salt in excess on a regular basis increases blood sodium concentrations that attract fluid into the blood vessels, causing them to swell. This is what increases blood pressure and causes the heart to work more forcefully, which can lead to hypertension, left ventricular hypertrophy (thickening of heart muscle), and eventually heart failure. Too much salt consumption also hardens arteries in the long term."

Advertisement

6. High sugar and trans-fat consumption Want to take care of your heart? Give up or reduce sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and fried foods, which tend to increase inflammation and unhealthy cholesterol.

7. Low intake of fibre, fruits, and vegetables A lack of nutrient-dense foods means the body misses out on key antioxidants and heart-protective fibre. Your diet plays a key role in protecting your heart, so if you consume a high-trans fat diet with added sugar and red meat, with low fibre, fruit, and vegetable consumption, you may be inviting a cardiovascular risk, says Dr Khese.

8. Physical inactivity Even normal-weight individuals are at risk for unfavourable lipid profiles, hypertension, and insulin resistance if they are sedentary. Sedentary life affects circulation, causes inflammation, and promotes the development of plaque in the arteries, independent of body size. "Everyday physical movement, even just walking, can dramatically lower cardiovascular risk," asserts Dr Bote.

Advertisement

9. Unmanaged chronic stress Long-term emotional stress can elevate blood pressure and contribute to hormonal imbalances that affect heart health.

10. Skipping routine medical check-ups Missing preventive screenings can delay diagnosis of high blood pressure, cholesterol, or early-stage heart disease.

How to improve your heart health Prevention is the best cure! So, making simple, sustainable shifts like eating more fibre, avoiding sugary beverages, sleeping well, managing stress, and even simply walking for 30 minutes daily — can dramatically reduce long-term heart disease risk.

Regular health check-ups, especially after the age of 30, are crucial to catch warning signs before they turn critical.

"Heart disease is preventable in most cases. By being mindful of what we eat, staying physically active, managing stress, and getting enough sleep, we can protect our hearts from damage that builds silently over time," says Dr Bote.