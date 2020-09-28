Cat que virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR

Considering the spread of similar species of culex mosquitoes in India, scientists at National Institute of Virology (NIV) ICMR, Pune have found antibodies for the virus in two of the 883 human serum samples tested from across states in India, indicating that the persons had at some point of time contracted the infection. However, the virus was not found in any of the human or animal samples at the time of study. Antibodies are formed by the immune system of humans when a virus attacks the body.