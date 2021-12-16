U.S. vaccine advisers are scheduled to consider whether to change recommendations on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine because of the risk of a rare but serious blood-clotting condition.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hear updates Thursday from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials on reports of J&J vaccine recipients experiencing blood clots combined with low blood-platelet levels.

The committee is expected to vote Thursday afternoon on whether to update its recommendation on use of the J&J vaccine, according to an agenda posted online by the CDC.

Earlier this year, federal health authorities paused the use of J&J’s vaccine while they investigated the rare condition, known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS. Use of the vaccine resumed in April after health authorities concluded its benefits still outweighed the risks.

The ACIP, which advises the CDC on vaccine policy, voted in April to resume use of J&J’s vaccine, after meeting twice to discuss the issue. Warnings about the risk were added to fact sheets given to vaccine providers and recipients, including that the risk appeared highest among women ages 30 to 49.

At that time, a total of 15 cases of TTS had been reported among nearly 7 million vaccine doses administered. All of the cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, with a median age of 37 years. Symptoms developed between six and 15 days after vaccination.

Partly because of the safety concerns, J&J’s single-dose vaccine has been used much less than the two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. with its partner BioNTech SE.

About 16.1 million people in the U.S. have received J&J’s vaccine, according to the CDC. About 870,000 booster doses of J&J’s vaccine have been administered.

J&J said in a statement Thursday it recently updated the fact sheet for its vaccine to say that it shouldn’t be administered to people who previously experienced TTS after receiving a prior dose of either the J&J vaccine or other vaccines with a similar adenovirus-based design.

Other shots with a similar design include AstraZeneca PLC’s Covid-19 vaccine, which is available outside the U.S. but not in the U.S.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.