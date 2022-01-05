CDC updates Covid-19 isolation guidance, stops short of requiring testing

The U.S. agency said that if an infected person has access to testing and wants to get tested, the best method would be to use an antigen test, also known as a rapid test, toward the end of their five-day isolation period. The person should continue to isolate until day 10 if the test is positive, but can end isolation after five days if they get a negative result, as long as the individual wears a well-fitting mask around others.

