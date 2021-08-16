Central govt approves lab for covid-19 testing and jabs

India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage breached the milestone of 55 crores. The union health ministry said that more than 56.81 crores vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources. “Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 54,22,75,723 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today). More than 2.89 Cr (2,89,47,890) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the government said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}