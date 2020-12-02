This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Central govt employees, pensioners to get AYUSH day care facility under CGHS
1 min read.08:35 PM IST
ANI
Private Day Care Therapy Centres of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy will be empanelled under the CGHS shortly, in a manner similar to empanelment of day care therapy centres of conventional (allopathy) medicine already provided by the CGHS.
All CGHS beneficiaries, serving as well as pensioners will be able to avail the benefit of these centres. This step has been taken by the Ministry, keeping in view of the growing popularity of the AYUSH system of medicines amongst the public at large and all CGHS beneficiaries, according to the AYUSH Ministry.