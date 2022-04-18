NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has asked Kerala government to provide daily update on covid-19 cases after the state reportedly missed doing so the past five days and skewed India's pandemic indicators. The country reported 2,183 covid cases in the last 24 hours, which ministry the claims was because of bunching up of cases.

“It has been observed that Kerala has reported its state level covid-19 data after a gap of 5 days. This has impacted and skewed the status of India’s key monitoring indicators like cases, death and positivity. India has reported a 90% increase in new cases and 165% positivity in a single day," said Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, in a letter to Kerala's principal health secretary Rajan N Khobragade.

Daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at meaningful understanding of the pandemic at district, state and the national level, Aggarwal said. “You are kindly requested to ensure that daily required health details is undertaken by the State to the Union health ministry."

At present, India’s active covid caseload stands at 11,542.

Meanwhile, India has administered over 186.54 crore vaccine doses, of which 2.53 crore shots were given to healthcare workers, frontline, and those above 60 years of age.

Vaccination for 12-14 year olds was started last month, with 2.43 crore adolescents given the first dose. About 1.62 lakh booster, or precautionary, dose have been given 18-59 year olds, starting 10 April.