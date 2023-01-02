Centre launches ‘SMART’ program to boost scientific research through ayurveda colleges, hospitals

SAURAV ANAND, NEW DELHI :National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) under ministry of Ayush on Monday launched ‘SMART’- scope for mainstreaming ayurveda research in teaching professionals programme.
“The programme aims to boost scientific research in healthcare research areas through ayurveda colleges and hospitals," the Ministry of Ayush said in a statement.
The programme was launched by NCISM, chairman, Vaidya Jayant Deopujari and CCRAS, director general, Rabinarayan Acharya in the presence of NCISM, president, board of ayurveda, BS Prasad and other senior officials.
While talking about the initiative, NCISM, chairman, Vaidya Jayant Deopujari said, “I am confident that this program has the potential to transform clinical research in Ayurveda. It was observed that the research potential of the large community of Ayurveda teachers remains under utilised mostly. Therefore, the ‘SMART’ program will have a deep long term rejuvenating impact on research in the field of Ayurveda and it will be a great service to the nation, I congratulate CCRAS for this initiative and ensure all support on behalf of NCISM."
While highlighting key points of ‘SMART’, Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS said, “The proposed initiative is conceptualised with an objective to identify, support and promote innovative research ideas in healthcare research areas including Osteoarthritis, Iron Deficiency Anaemia, Chronic Bronchitis, Dyslipidemia, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Obesity, Diabetes Mellitus, Psoriasis, Generalised Anxiety Disorder, Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)".
He also added, “The eligible Ayurveda academic institutions may apply by 10 January, 2023. All details regarding contact information, eligibility criteria and application process has been shared to all recognized academic institutions and hospitals through NCISM".
Speaking about the SMART programme, NCISM, president, Board of Ayurveda, BS Prasad said, “The large network of Ayurveda colleges and hospitals across the country is an asset for the country in terms of its healthcare needs. This network has not only been offering healthcare services in hardest times, but it also has contributed significantly in terms of healthcare research in the country. The ‘SMART’ program will certainly motivate teachers for taking up projects in designated areas of healthcare research and create a large database."
