Centre raises alarm over spike in covid cases, experts advise caution

“Whenever immunity wanes in sections of the population, new variants emerge and covid appropriate behaviours are abandoned, conditions are ripe for an outbreak. The number of people infected will periodically rise and fall but the numbers of seriously ill persons will not be alarming. At the level of immunity that exists in India presently, we will not have a major threat. However, we have to protect people with low immunity and curtail transmission through effective masking, while watching out for new variants. By way of infections, we may see a fourth wave if we are careless but we will not see a tidal wave of serious cases in the next few months." said Prof. Reddy.