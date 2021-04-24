Centre will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine free to states: Health Ministry

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The Government of India's procurement price of both the COVID-19 vaccines remains ₹150 per dose and the Centre will continue to provide totally free to states, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

New Delhi: The Government of India's procurement price of both the COVID-19 vaccines remains ₹150 per dose and the Centre will continue to provide totally free to states, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh by sharing a newspaper article which reads 'Serum's ₹600/dose for Covishield in pvt hospital is its highest rate the world over' and said in a tweet "COVISHIELD @ ₹400 for new government procurement is higher than what govts of US, UK, EU, Saudi, Bangladesh & SA pay. Made in India & highest price for India? By SII's own admission profits are made even at Rs150. Prices must be renegotiated @PMOIndia @nsitharaman @drharshvardhan."

The statement from the government came after several political leaders slammed the central government for providing Covishield vaccine at ₹400 per dose for state governments and ₹600 per dose for private hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.