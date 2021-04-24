Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >Centre will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine free to states: Health Ministry

Centre will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine free to states: Health Ministry

Govt of India's procurement price for both COVID-19 vaccines remains 150 per dose
1 min read . 12:13 PM IST ANI

  • Earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh by sharing a newspaper article which reads 'Serum's 600/dose for Covishield in pvt hospital is its highest rate the world over'

New Delhi: The Government of India's procurement price of both the COVID-19 vaccines remains 150 per dose and the Centre will continue to provide totally free to states, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Replying to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Ministry of Health said in a tweet "#Unite2FightCorona It is clarified that Govt of India's procurement price for both #COVID19 vaccines remains 150 per dose. GOI procured doses will continue to be provided TOTALLY FREE to States. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @DDNewslive @PIB_India @mygovindia."

Earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh by sharing a newspaper article which reads 'Serum's 600/dose for Covishield in pvt hospital is its highest rate the world over' and said in a tweet "COVISHIELD @ 400 for new government procurement is higher than what govts of US, UK, EU, Saudi, Bangladesh & SA pay. Made in India & highest price for India? By SII's own admission profits are made even at Rs150. Prices must be renegotiated @PMOIndia @nsitharaman @drharshvardhan."

The statement from the government came after several political leaders slammed the central government for providing Covishield vaccine at 400 per dose for state governments and 600 per dose for private hospitals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

