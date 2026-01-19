Cervical cancer often shows no early symptoms. Doctors say screening is the only safeguard

For many illnesses, symptoms act as an early warning system. Cervical cancer, however, often progresses quietly — and that silence can prove dangerous.

“Cervical cancer is one of the most commonly seen cancers in women, yet it remains among the most preventable,” says Dr Padma Srivastava, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune. The challenge, she explains, is that the disease rarely shows symptoms in its early stages, leading many women to delay medical care.

Also Read | Thyroid health: Why calorie counting fails and the nutrients you actually need

Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus connecting it to the vagina. In most cases, it grows slowly over several years. Before cancer sets in, abnormal or precancerous cells begin to form — changes that can be detected early through screening tests such as the Pap smear and HPV test.

Advertisement

“This long pre-cancer phase gives us a critical opportunity,” Dr Srivastava says. “With regular screening, we can identify abnormal cells well before they turn cancerous and intervene in time.”

Despite this, many women assume that feeling healthy means there is no cause for concern. According to Dr Srivastava, that assumption is risky. “The biggest danger with cervical cancer is that it usually has no warning signs early on. By the time symptoms appear, the disease may already be advanced.”

Also Read | Rest easy: AI is now in charge of your health

The most common cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted virus. While most HPV infections clear on their own, some strains can remain in the body and cause abnormal cervical cell changes over time. Risk factors include early sexual activity, multiple sexual partners, smoking, poor genital hygiene, weakened immunity and irregular screening.

Advertisement

In the early stages, cervical cancer does not interfere with normal bodily functions. There is typically no pain or bleeding. Symptoms such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, foul-smelling discharge, pelvic pain or pain during intercourse usually appear only when the cancer has progressed.

Late-stage diagnosis often requires aggressive treatment, including surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Advanced cervical cancer can also spread to organs such as the bladder, intestines or lungs, leading to severe complications and a reduced quality of life.

“Regular screening is not optional — it is essential,” Dr Srivastava emphasises. Medical guidelines recommend that women begin cervical screening from the age of 21 and continue at intervals advised by their doctor. Early detection allows for simpler treatment, faster recovery and significantly higher survival rates.

Advertisement

Also Read | From menopause to PCOS: Delhi doctor on hormones and 5 ways to cut heart risk

Vaccination is another key preventive tool. The HPV vaccine protects against virus strains most commonly linked to cervical cancer and is most effective when taken at the recommended age. “Clearing misconceptions around the vaccine is crucial,” she adds.