Cheaper over-the-counter hearing aids are coming. Here’s how to comparison shop4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 12:40 AM IST
One way to evaluate devices is to consider how the various options fit into your lifestyle; ‘It’s like buying a car’
Congratulations, you’ll soon be able to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. But know this: Getting hearing aids from CVS won’t be the same as grabbing a pair of reading glasses off the rack.