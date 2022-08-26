Cheaper over-the-counter hearing aids are coming. Here’s how to comparison shop
One way to evaluate devices is to consider how the various options fit into your lifestyle; ‘It’s like buying a car’
Congratulations, you’ll soon be able to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. But know this: Getting hearing aids from CVS won’t be the same as grabbing a pair of reading glasses off the rack.
Hearing aids have long required professional fitting from an audiologist and an out-of-pocket investment of several thousand dollars, creating a barrier for many patients. The Food and Drug Administration’s ruling earlier this week allows retailers to sell hearing aids to adults with mild to moderate hearing loss without a clinical assessment. The FDA expects this to remove barriers and reduce costs for more than 20 million American adults.
Consumers will be able to find hearing aids online and at retailers including Best Buy, CVS and Walgreens, as early as mid-October. The FDA estimates over-the-counter hearing aids could cost up to $2,800 less than a pair purchased through an audiologist. It’s not yet clear if insurance companies will help cover the cost.
The goal of establishing this new category is to help people before their hearing is so bad that they need professionally fitted hearing aids. After first experiencing hearing loss, it takes people an average of five to seven years to seek help, according to the Hearing Industries Association. Delaying hearing assistance can result in cognitive decline, social isolation and depression, the FDA said.
But how will you know which hearing aid is right for you? How will you compare the features offered by various manufacturers? We might eventually see ratings and a common vernacular for comparing features such as speech enhancement. In the meantime, here are considerations to keep in mind when buying hearing aids over the counter.
What to Look For
Appearance. One deterrent to getting hearing aids is how they look. People often feel that hearing aids—especially the over-the-ear beige ones—will make them look old. Many newer models are sleeker and more discreet, resembling Bluetooth earbuds. Some are so small, they’re unnoticeable.
Battery life. It’s annoying to have charging downtime during the day, and it’s expensive to buy two sets of hearing aids. Many of the newer earbud varieties are rechargeable and come in a charging case. Check to see how many hours the hearing aids can last on a single charge—and how long it takes to charge them.
Bluetooth connection. Many newer hearing aids can double as earphones, connecting wirelessly to your phone for calls and media. If you don’t want to switch between your hearing aid and a standard earbud, look for this Bluetooth capability.
App pairing. Many hearing aids can be controlled via an app. Some people love this, while others want all the controls on the device. Needless to say, for app control, a smartphone is required.
Customer support. Hearing aids are especially dependent on fine-tuning and troubleshooting. Some companies such as Eargo offer unlimited customer support with the one-time cost of the hearing aids. Other companies might limit support or charge extra, so you should check. In addition, you can pay an audiologist to check your over-the-counter hearing aid.
Trial period. Some over-the-counter hearing-aid makers plan to offer a trial period. It can take weeks to get used to wearing them, so choose a brand that offers full refunds for up to at least 30 days. The FDA is requiring manufacturers to state their return policy on the label.
Price. You generally get what you pay for, so don’t automatically opt for the lowest-priced option unless it meets all of your criteria.
A Learning Curve
Hearing experts say there will likely be a lot of initial trial and error, with consumers returning some hearing aids and trying new ones.
The FDA is requiring manufacturers to disclose certain technical specifications, including “maximum output limit value," “total harmonic distortion value" and “latency value." Clearly, we’ll also need a lot of education as to what these terms even mean.
“Companies are going to try all sorts of stuff in this space, and some will fail," says David Akbari, senior medical science, clinical and regulatory affairs liaison at medical-device maker Intricon, which plans to sell over-the-counter hearing aids. “The ones who win will come up with health-literacy information, like how to describe the characteristics of the devices."
The FDA will require over-the-counter hearing aids to be labeled as such. This is to differentiate them from inexpensive, nonregulated devices currently on the market that sit in your ear and amplify sound.
Consumer hearing-aid advocate Janice Lintz is a proponent of standardizing certain features. Right now, what one manufacturer calls “mask mode" on a device—a setting to help listeners better hear someone who’s wearing a mask—might be called “speech enhancement" on another. The FDA declined to require standardized terms, as it expects hearing tech to evolve.
Other hearing industry experts say labels don’t matter much, because all over-the-counter hearing aids must meet specific performance requirements for high-fidelity amplification, and they’re required to be controllable and customizable by consumers.
“They’re all using the same algorithms and processing technology," said Christian Gormsen, chief executive of Eargo, which has been selling hearing aids directly to consumers over the internet for five years and plans to soon sell its products in stores.
“It’s like buying a car," Mr. Gormsen adds, noting that most drivers don’t worry about how a car operates, but about how it fits their lifestyle. “You know a car can drive, but do you want a roomy car or a sporty car?"