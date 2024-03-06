Chemicals linked to cancer found in Acne creams including Proactiv, Clearasil
Acne products from brands including Proactiv, Target Corp.’s Up & Up and Clinique have elevated levels of the carcinogen, an independent testing laboratory said in a petition filed with the US FDA
Hand sanitizers were tainted by benzene. Sunscreens and dry shampoos too. Now acne treatments are joining the list of widely used consumer products found to contain high levels of the chemical linked to cancer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message