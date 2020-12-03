Talking about the safety of the vaccines Dr Guleria said there are data which supports that in short term vaccine is safe.

Chennai trial finding incidental rather than related to vaccine: AIIMS director

2 min read . 04:10 PM IST

ANI

'As per the information available in the public domain, the Chennai trial case is an incidental finding rather than related to the vaccine. When we vaccinate a large number of people, some of them may have some other disease, which may not be related to the vaccine', AIIMS director Dr Guleria said