Chest pain, deafness, shivering among top symptoms that could be Omicron BF.72 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 07:44 PM IST
- There's still a lot to be learned, but here's what we know so far about the symptoms of BF.7 Omicron subvariant
The list of symptoms associated with the highly transmissible BF.7 Omicron subvariant is long, spanning everything from chest pain and smell disorders to difficulty in hearing. The BF.7 sub-variant is now making its way to the United States, UK, Australia, Belgium, and other parts and posing fresh threats after emerging from a region of Mongolia in China.