Chia seed ice cubes for detox and glowing skin: How to make, benefits, and simple ways to use

Chia seeds, which contain various minerals and antioxidants, are gaining popularity among health enthusiasts worldwide. Among other benefits, chia seeds can give your face a glowing appearance and improve your gut health. Here is a look at the benefits of chia seed ice cubes and chia seed drinks.

Chia seed ice cubes for glowing skin While ice reduces puffiness by constricting blood vessels, chia seeds help revive dull skin. Chia seed ice cubes shrink large pores that draw pollutants and sebum.

Ice increases blood flow, giving your face a glowing appearance. Chia, on the other hand, is a natural exfoliator that will rid your skin of all oil and debris, leaving your face looking radiant.

How to prepare chia seed ice cubes After adding two teaspoons of chia seeds to two tablespoons of water, watch for a gel-like consistency. Mint leaves or honey can also be added to this water. Pour the entire mixture into an ice cube tray after blending it.

After the tray is fully frozen in the freezer, you can begin applying it gradually. For three minutes, gently rub one ice cube in a circular motion on the face and neck. To prevent rough touch, you can cover this cube with a thin fabric. After five minutes, wash your face and finish your skincare regimen with moisturisers and serums.

Healthy drinks with chia seeds and ice cubes To prepare a chia seed drink, you will need lemon juice, chia seeds, water, and ice cubes. Add one tablespoon of chia seeds and squeeze the juice of a lemon into a glass of water. Stir the mixture well and leave it alone for about 30 minutes to an hour.

While serving the drink, you can add chia seed ice cubes to it and enhance the flavour.

Chia seeds water benefits Omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in chia seeds, are a healthy source of energy. It aids in lowering the body's blood pressure.

Minerals, including calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, copper, and iron, are abundant in them. These enhance the overall growth and development of our body and aid in improving the condition of our bones and muscles.

Due to their high fibre content, chia seeds are believed to enhance gut health and aid with digestion.

FAQs What minerals do chia seeds have? Chia seeds have calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, copper, and iron.