Chia Seeds or Isabgol? Fortis Doctor reveals this is your everyday ‘gut-hero’

Indians are growing more conscious towards meeting their daily fibre intake as digestive troubles like bloating and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) are becoming a household issue. And their current go-to for fibre is chia seeds.

However, a Fortis doctor weighed in on the benefits of Isabgol, also known as psyllium husk, while noting that Indians are “obsessed with imported superfoods” and often overlook what actually works.

In an Instagram Reel, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a Gastroenterologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, called Isabgol the “everyday gut hero” and noted that chia seeds were marketed well in the Indian market.

Chia seeds vs Isabgol “If Isabgol were marketed in India as well as Chia Seeds were, then half the bloating and gut issues of the Indian population would vanish,” Dr Vatsya claimed.

He said that Chia Seeds have only 10% soluble fibre, whereas Isabgol, also known as psyllium husk, contains 70-80% pure soluble fibre.

Isabgol supremacy In the viral video, Dr Shubham Vatsya explained how Isabgol, commonly found in every Indian household, is a better option for fibre.

“Isabgol is one of the most effective natural sources of soluble fibre,” Dr Vatsya said. “It creates a fibre gel inside your gut – quietly supporting gut health, helping regulate digestion, better bowel regularity, and soothing the gut lining.”

“It helps nourish good gut bacteria, keeps you full for longer, and supports cholesterol and blood sugar balance by slowing down glucose absorption,” he said.

He also highlighted that Psyllium is a powerful prebiotic, which increases the bifidobacteria in the gut. Bifidobacteria are healthy bacteria that aid in digestion, help prevent infections, and produce important compounds like B vitamins and healthy fatty acids.

“Doctors recommend that IBS patients use Isabgol routinely,” he noted.

Dr Vatsya also said that just taking 1-2 spoons of Isabgol, mixed well with water or curd, will also help meet hydration needs.

Social media users agreed with Dr Vatsya on the many benefits of Isabgol over chia seeds, but pointed out that psyllium husk is not for everyday use.

“…taking isabgol every day is not ideal. It is better to consume it once a week or once every 10 days, not daily,” the user highlighted. She also said, “Chia seeds, on the other hand, can be consumed every day as they are rich in fibre, omega-3, protein, calcium, and antioxidants.”