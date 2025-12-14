Chia seeds side effects explained: Who should avoid them and how much is safe to eat

Chia seeds, derived from the Salvia hispanica plant, are mainly used in the preparation of puddings, pancakes, smoothies, and parfaits. While chia seeds are generally considered good for health, excessive consumption can lead to serious side effects, including diarrhoea and prostate cancer, as per Healthline.

Chia seeds side effects Digestive issues:

Chia seeds are rich in fibre. 28 grams of chia seeds provide over 9 grams of fibre. Although fibre supports bowel regularity and manages blood sugar, too much fibre consumption can lead to gastrointestinal problems like abdominal pain, diarrhoea, bloating, flatulence, constipation, and bowel obstruction.

Allergic reactions:

People who are allergic to sesame seeds, hazelnuts, and peanuts complain of itching, abdominal pain, and dizziness after eating chia seeds.

Prostate cancer risks:

Chia seeds contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid. Although omega-3 fatty acids are generally considered good for health, a 2018 study found that 47,885 people had an increased risk of advanced prostate cancer due to ALA intake.

Who should avoid chia seeds People with a seed or peanut allergy, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, hypertension, or diabetes should limit their intake of chia seeds, according to Healthline.

Chia seeds form a gel-like substance in the stomach, which decreases our appetite and calorie intake, per Harvard Health.

Chia seeds health benefits Numerous health-promoting nutrients, like fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and different vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, are found in chia seeds.

According to Harvard Health, chia seeds reduce blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels, support digestive health, aid in weight management, reduce inflammation, control diabetes, protect against chronic disease, and improve anxiety and depression.

Chia seeds intake Adding chia seeds to your diet is really simple. You can just add a spoonful or two to dishes like salads, cereal, and yoghurt. Chia seeds can also be used in the preparation of pancake batter, breakfast items, smoothies, and soups. Due to their mild flavour, chia seeds are unlikely to alter the flavour of your dish.

Making a basic chia pudding is another common way to incorporate chia seeds into your diet. Chia seeds increase in size and take on a pudding-like consistency when combined with liquid, forming a gelatinous coating.

FAQs Do chia seeds contain fibre? Yes, 28 grams of chia seeds provide over 9 grams of fibre.