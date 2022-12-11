Chikungunya: Researchers find potential antiviral as disease spreads globally

Chikungunya: Researchers find potential antiviral as disease spreads globally1 min read . 08:08 PM IST
In the latest development, researchers in Oregon Health and Science University has developed first-ever medication for the crippling joint pain that follows infection with the newly emerging Chikungunya virus.
Chikungunya virus is viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes.
It is to be noted that no vaccine has yet been approved to combat the Chikungunya virus. It has been reported that by the end of 2027, the compound might undergo its first human testing as a result of the new research.
The mosquito species whose bites spread the virus live in warmer climates. Chikungunya virus was first identified in Africa in 1952, but can now also be found in Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Americas and Europe. Climate change could expand its geographic range.
An initial bout with Chikungunya can cause fever, joint and muscle pain, a rash and other symptoms for one to two weeks. Young children, older adults and those with high blood pressure or diabetes have a higher risk of experiencing severe disease or death.
While most people fully recover, about 30 to 40 per cent will experience persistent joint pain -- known as chronic Chikungunya arthritis -- for months or even years. The resulting pain can be so incapacitating that some are unable to work.
The experimental Chikungunya antiviral compound is designed to reduce the total amount of virus or viral load. Described as a 2-pyrimidone small molecule inhibitor, the compound -- patent pending -- works by binding to the viral RNA polymerase through which viruses normally replicate.
According to the researchers, the drug targets a unique site on viral RNA polymerase and it hasn't been used to treat humans before.
The research team is working to tweak the antiviral compound's chemistry and turn it into a pill that can be taken by mouth. The team plans to test the reformulated compound's effectiveness and safety in more advanced animal models.
(With inputs from ANI)