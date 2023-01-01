Child body weight has limited effects on mood and behavioral disorders: Study

The analysis found a minimal effect of a child's own BMI on their anxiety symptoms. There was also conflicting evidence about whether a child's BMI influenced their depressive or ADHD symptoms. This suggests that policies aiming to reduce childhood obesity are unlikely to have a big impact on the prevalence of these conditions. "At least for this age group, the impact of a child's own BMI appears small. For older children and adolescents, it could be more important," says Neil Davies, Professor at University College London, UK.

