Children’s Day 2025: Why do kids fall sick so often? Experts reveal surprising causes—and how parents can prevent them

Children's Day 2025: Children’s Day is a reminder about the essence of childhood—that time of wonder, exploration, discovery and brightness that is inherent in every child. As children explore, play and make believe the develop vital life skills and create memories of happiness. But that same sense of adventure typically leads them to germs that induce common infections during childhood. They still have developing immune systems, so they are more susceptible to getting sick with coughs, colds, flu, stomach bug or ear and throat infections. These illnesses are all “normal steps in the course of being a kid,” but can upend a child’s day-to-day life, lead to missed days at school and worry parents.
Children’s Day serves to remind us of all to make children’s health a top priority. One of the best gifts a parent can give is to be sure that their kids grow up in safety and good health. By knowing common infections, identifying warning signals and adopting easy prevention measures -- good hygiene, adequate nutrition, immunization and prompt medical attention -- families can safeguard children against such threats and help them grow to their full potential.
Dr. Medha, Pedtrician, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi lists down the common infection faced by children and the preventive strategies. Infections of the respiratory tract: This includes the common cold, flu, and pneumonia: These are the most frequent infections of children, and the infection easily spreads through droplets that come from coughing or sneezing. Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and general fatigue.
2. Gastrointestinal Infections (Diarrhea and Foodborne Illnesses): The gastrointestinal infection includes contaminated food, water, or dirty hands that may lead to vomiting and diarrhea.
3. Ear and Throat Infections: It is common among school-going children and the pathogens often cause ear ache, sore throat or difficulty swallowing.
4. Skin and Eye Infection: Impetigo, conjunctivitis and fungal rashes are common in areas where hygiene lapses occur.
5. The Power of Immunization and Nutrition
Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to keep children safe from serious infections such as measles, mumps, and hepatitis. Along with this, a diet full of fruits, vegetables and protein will enrich your child's immunity level naturally. Good health habits, hygiene and regular check-ups also contribute a great deal to keeping children strong, active and free from infection.
