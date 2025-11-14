Children’s Day 2025: Why do kids fall sick so often? Experts reveal surprising causes—and how parents can prevent them

Children's Day 2025: Children’s Day is a reminder about the essence of childhood—that time of wonder, exploration, discovery and brightness that is inherent in every child. As children explore, play and make believe the develop vital life skills and create memories of happiness. But that same sense of adventure typically leads them to germs that induce common infections during childhood. They still have developing immune systems, so they are more susceptible to getting sick with coughs, colds, flu, stomach bug or ear and throat infections. These illnesses are all “normal steps in the course of being a kid,” but can upend a child’s day-to-day life, lead to missed days at school and worry parents.

Children’s Day serves to remind us of all to make children’s health a top priority. One of the best gifts a parent can give is to be sure that their kids grow up in safety and good health. By knowing common infections, identifying warning signals and adopting easy prevention measures -- good hygiene, adequate nutrition, immunization and prompt medical attention -- families can safeguard children against such threats and help them grow to their full potential.

Dr. Medha, Pedtrician, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Delhi lists down the common infection faced by children and the preventive strategies. Infections of the respiratory tract: This includes the common cold, flu, and pneumonia: These are the most frequent infections of children, and the infection easily spreads through droplets that come from coughing or sneezing. Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and general fatigue.

Prevention Tips: Encourage frequent hand washing with soap and water. Teach children to cover their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing.

Try keeping them away from crowded and poorly ventilated places during flu season. Timely vaccinations: flu/pneumococcal shots, etc. 2. Gastrointestinal Infections (Diarrhea and Foodborne Illnesses): The gastrointestinal infection includes contaminated food, water, or dirty hands that may lead to vomiting and diarrhea.

Prevention tips : Serve freshly cooked and well-washed food and use boiled or filtered water.

Keep good hygiene in preparing and storing food.

Encourage children to wash their hands before eating and after using the toilet.

Natural protection against many infections of the gut comes through breastfeeding as an infant. 3. Ear and Throat Infections: It is common among school-going children and the pathogens often cause ear ache, sore throat or difficulty swallowing.

Prevention tips : Avoid exposure to tobacco smoke and allergens.

The treatment of colds at an early stage helps avoid complications in the ears.

Instruct children not to share bottles or utensils in school. 4. Skin and Eye Infection: Impetigo, conjunctivitis and fungal rashes are common in areas where hygiene lapses occur.

Prevention Tips: Keeping the nails short and skin clean.

Never share towels, bedding or personal stuff.

Mild, child-friendly cleansers should be used and the wounds should be kept covered. 5. The Power of Immunization and Nutrition

Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to keep children safe from serious infections such as measles, mumps, and hepatitis. Along with this, a diet full of fruits, vegetables and protein will enrich your child's immunity level naturally. Good health habits, hygiene and regular check-ups also contribute a great deal to keeping children strong, active and free from infection.

