China approves second COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its unit's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator. This was the second vaccine approved for public use in China. Earlier, a coronavirus vaccine developed by a Beijing institute affiliated with state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) was approved in December. The approval was based on results from two months of late-stage clinical trials overseas, the pharma giant confirmed.

Its Beijing-based unit Sinovac Life Sciences is expected to be able to produce over 1 billion doses per year in the form of bulk ingredient by February, it said.

Sinovac is also expanding its capacity to fill vaccine into vials and syringes, which currently lags its vaccine manufacturing capacity. It has also outsourced filling and finishing procedures to overseas partners.

China plans to provide 10 million vaccine doses to COVAX, a World Health Organization-backed global vaccine-sharing initiative that Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino have applied to join, the foreign ministry has said.

Sinovac cautioned, however, that data for the protection rate among people aged 60 and above was "limited".

"When the relevant institutions ...use this vaccine, the necessity of inoculating this product should be evaluated in consideration of the health status and exposure risk of this age group," it added.

