Home >Science >Health >China approves two COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm's affiliate, CanSino
FILE PHOTO: Vials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

China approves two COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm's affiliate, CanSino

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST Reuters

  • The two vaccines are made by CanSino Biologics Inc and Sinopharm's affiliate Wuhan Institute of Biological Product

BEIJING : China's National Medical Products Administration said on Thursday that it has approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for public use.

The two vaccines are made by CanSino Biologics Inc and Sinopharm's affiliate Wuhan Institute of Biological Product.

The new approvals meant China had four locally developed approved vaccines for COVID-19. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Writing by Colin Qian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

