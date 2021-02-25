China approves two COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm's affiliate, CanSino

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BEIJING : China's National Medical Products Administration said on Thursday that it has approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for public use.

The new approvals meant China had four locally developed approved vaccines for COVID-19. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Writing by Colin Qian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

