China delays approval of BioNTech Covid-19 shot to preserve confidence in Chines

China’s reluctance to approve the BioNTech vaccine is tied to its strategy for controlling Covid-19. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered officials to fully vaccinate 1.1 billion people, or roughly 80% of the population, by the end of October, according to a speech by a municipal official published on a government website run by central China’s Anhui province. The speech was later removed from the website, but people familiar with the vaccination plans confirmed the 80% number to The Wall Street Journal.

