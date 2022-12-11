Nanshan has said that the death rate from Omicron is only 0.1%, which is the same as flu. Nashan further emphasised that the Omicron infection rarely reaches the lungs unlike the other variants of coronavirus. Downplaying the risks from the Omicron variant, Zhong in an interview mentioned that those who get infected with this variant are recovering within 7-10 days.

