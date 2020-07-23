China-made covid vaccine could be available earlier than expected: Report

A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm could be ready ahead of previous expectations. It could be available for public use by the end of this year, Reuters reported, citing state media. Sinopharm had said in June the vaccine shot may not be ready until at least 2021 as a lack of new infections in China made it difficult to find people to test it on.

But since then China has since found alternative trial sites abroad in the global race to produce a vaccine to fight a pandemic that has killed over 6 lakh people globally.

Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen told state broadcaster CCTV the company expects to finish late-stage human testing within about three months, Reuters reported. Earlier this month, Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi using up to 15,000 volunteers.

The experimental vaccine passed Phases I and II of clinical trials with 100% of volunteers generating antibodies after two doses in 28 days, an Abu Dhabi government statement said.

Another potential vaccine, developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech is also into the final-stage trial in Brazil.

Another experimental vaccine, developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, is also in Phase 3 testing in Brazil.

Studies published on Monday in British medical journal The Lancet found the Oxford vaccine to be safe and produced an immune response in early stage trials. (With Agency Inputs)