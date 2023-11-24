China pneumonia outbreak: From symptoms to precautions, all you need to know

After recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, China is again witnessing an unusual surge in child pneumonia cases. There has been a significant increase in the number of hospitalisation in the country.

The reports of respiratory illness outbreaks in China have refreshed the memories of the early days of the Covid pandemic, which first emerged as mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan 2019. However, the present surge in cases among children is mainly because of the spread of mycoplasma pneumonia, RSV, adenovirus, and influenza, reported Bloomberg referring to Chinese health officials.

The sudden rise in cases of child pneumonia in China has raised alarm among health experts in India. Most of them believe that India should be prepared for the sudden surge of respiratory illnesses just like it is happening in China. Moreover, people should also remain cautious about the signs and symptoms of the disease and make sure to not ignore and consult with doctors. Here are the prime symptoms of pneumonia which is making children sick in China.

China’s Child Pneumonia Outbreak: Main symptoms and precautions

-According to health experts, one of the prime symptoms of pneumonia could be fever, sore throat, myalgia, fatigue, etc.

-Children suffering from this illness can also experience, cough, and breathlessness.

-Pneumonia is a lung infection that affects one or both lungs resulting in the filling of air sacs (alveoli) with fluid or pus caused by bacteria and viruses like RSV- respiratory syncytial virus, Adenovirus, Influenza, Rhinovirus, COVID and bacteria like Mycoplasma pneumonia.

-People suffering from this respiratory disease can also have additive symptoms like loose stool and vomiting.

“Recently, there has been an upsurge of influenza-like illness cases in children from Beijing and Liaoning Province of China, named 'mysterious pneumonia', because the definite cause is still under investigation. It could be any of the pre-existing viruses like RSV, bacteria, or atypical bacteria like Mycoplasma etc. This 'mysterious pneumonia' presents with high-grade fever and abnormal chest radiograph with no or minimal cough," Dr Dhirendra Pratap Singh, Consultant, PICU, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad told Hindustan Times.

-To deal with the rising cases of respiratory illnesses, which are common during winters, the World Health Organisation has advised people to take basic precautions to reduce their risk- wear masks, stay home when sick, and wash their hands regularly. The group also underlined that there’s no need for any travel restrictions based on the current situation, reported BB.

