The rate of infections with the flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in northern China is declining, a health official said Sunday, amid some international concern over a potential pandemic.

Which states have reported infections?

India has reported 17 cases over the past few days — including five from the western state of Gujarat. The list also includes three cases each from Maharashtra and West Bengal and two cases each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Both Assam and Puducherry have reported a case.