China reports dip in HMPV infections amid global concern; but tally in India continues to rise

China reports dip in HMPV infections amid global concern; but tally in India continues to rise

Livemint

HMPV causes flu or cold-like symptoms including fever, cough and nasal congestion. The symptoms often clear up by themselves, though they can cause lower respiratory tract infections among children, older adults and those immunocompromised.

A 20-bed ward has been prepared in Thane Civil Hospital near Mumbai as part of precautionary measures.

The rate of infections with the flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in northern China is declining, a health official said Sunday, amid some international concern over a potential pandemic.

Which states have reported infections?

 

India has reported 17 cases over the past few days — including five from the western state of Gujarat. The list also includes three cases each from Maharashtra and West Bengal and two cases each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Both Assam and Puducherry have reported a case.

