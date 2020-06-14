China's Sinovac says coronavirus vaccine has shown positive results in trials

Chinese vaccine-maker Sinovac Biotech has said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, named CoronaVac, has elicited an immune response in phase I/II clinical trials. The Beijing-based company also said the vaccine hasn’t caused severe side effects and more than 90% of people administered with the shot on a 14-day interval have induced neutralizing antibodies two weeks after inoculation.

In phase I and II trials in China, a total of 743 healthy people ages 18 to 59 either received shots on two schedules or a placebo. More data will be uncovered from another group in the trial that received shots on a 28-day interval. Sinovac plans to publish its results in academic journals.

In phase I and II trials in China, a total of 743 healthy people ages 18 to 59 either received shots on two schedules or a placebo. More data will be uncovered from another group in the trial that received shots on a 28-day interval. Sinovac plans to publish its results in academic journals.

Sinovac has started to invest in building a manufacturing facility so that it can maximize the number of doses available to protect people from COVID-19, the company's chairman and CEO Weidong Yin said in a statement.

“Our phase I/II study shows CoronaVac is safe and can induce immune response. Concluding our phase I/II clinical studies with these encouraging results is another significant milestone we have achieved in the fight against COVID-19," he added

Using a killed version of the coronavirus, Sinovac’s vaccine is among five Chinese experimental shots that have reached the crucial final stage of human testing before they can be approved for public use.

The company announced a partnership this month with Instituto Butantan to conduct its phase III trial in Brazil.

Authorities in Brazil have approved the vaccine co-developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc to carry out late stage trials there, while Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. is set to go into phase III trials in the US. (With Agency Inputs)