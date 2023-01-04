China urges people for ‘final victory’ against Covid as global concerns mount3 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 09:36 AM IST
British-based health data firm Airfinity has said about 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID.
Global health officials tried to determine the facts of China's raging COVID-19 outbreak and how to prevent a further spread as the government's mouthpiece newspaper on Wednesday rallied citizens for a "final victory" over the virus.