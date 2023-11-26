What led to surge in respiratory illnesses in China: Lifting COVID norms, cold season, lack of immunity, or new virus?
China's health ministry said there has been no detection of “any unusual or novel pathogens” amid the surge in respiratory illness in the country. If not a new virus, then what is causing respiratory infections in northern China? Read on to know.
No new virus is behind the sudden surge in respiratory illnesses across China, the country's health ministry clarified on Sunday. The statement came after the World Health Organization (WHO) raised concerns over the country reporting "clusters of pneumonia in children". If not a new virus, then what is causing respiratory infections in northern China?