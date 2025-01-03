China's mysterious virus FAQs: The sudden rise in infections in China has sparked concerns about another virus outbreak after the Coronavirus. Authorities have detected some viruses that might be responsible for rising respiratory diseases in the country during the ongoing winter season.
According to news agency Reuters, overall infections increased in December. Most of the cases detected include pathogens such as the rhinovirus and human metapneumovirus.
Also known as HMPV, the human metapneumovirus attacks a person's respiratory system. It is more common among people under 14 and senior citizens. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak wreaked havoc across the world for two years. Here are all the details you need to know about the mysterious virus spreading these days.
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) was discovered in 2001. Since then, its spread has created panic in China and other parts of the world.
The virus can cause upper and lower respiratory diseases in people of all ages. However, young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
So far, the World Health Organisation has not declared any emergency related to the spread of the virus in China or the rest of the world. Additionally, no official data indicate a pandemic-like situation.
The HMPV virus has been detected in the United States, Canada, Europe and other countries, according to a research article published on Creative Diagnostics.
The United States witnessed an 11% rise in cases of HMPV in 2023, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-Cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath.
-Worsening of symptoms may include problems like bronchitis or pneumonia.
-A person will likely experience symptoms within three to six days after contracting the infection.
Seven coronaviruses, depicting cross-species transmission and zoonotic spillover potential, three subtypes of influenza, and several dozens of viruses were found in fur animals in Chinese farms last year. These viruses carry the potential to lead to another outbreak in the country. Since the report was released, there has been no update on these animal viruses detected in China in 2024.
The virus affects the infected person's respiratory function and spurs breathlessness.
Human metapneumovirus is similar to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Infection causes respiratory illness in children. Both viruses come from the Paramyxoviridae family.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.