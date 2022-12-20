China's people rush to hoard this fruit amid Covid spike. Read here

China's people rush to hoard this fruit amid Covid spike. Read here3 min read . 03:02 PM IST
- Many of China's 1.4 billion people remain vulnerable to the virus because of limited exposure, low vaccination rates and poor investment in emergency care.
Chine is experiencing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, just a couple of weeks after after the Xi-Jinping government eased the stringent Zero Covid Policy. Facing a rare massive protest, somewhat resembling the Tiananmen Square demonstration, Chinese residents took to streets after the government's strict Covud curbs imposed repeated lockdowns and other curbs.
Chine is experiencing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, just a couple of weeks after after the Xi-Jinping government eased the stringent Zero Covid Policy. Facing a rare massive protest, somewhat resembling the Tiananmen Square demonstration, Chinese residents took to streets after the government's strict Covud curbs imposed repeated lockdowns and other curbs.
Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, has warned that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of Earth's population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.
Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, has warned that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of Earth's population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.
Amid the sudden surge, residents in China are rushing to buy ibuprofen from pharmaceutical factories because it is completely sold out elsewhere.
Amid the sudden surge, residents in China are rushing to buy ibuprofen from pharmaceutical factories because it is completely sold out elsewhere.
However, according to Bloomberg, lemon farmers have informed of a sudden boom in their sales, as people are rushing to buy lemons as a home remedy for Covid cure.
However, according to Bloomberg, lemon farmers have informed of a sudden boom in their sales, as people are rushing to buy lemons as a home remedy for Covid cure.
This comes even as many of China's 1.4 billion people remain vulnerable to the virus because of limited exposure, low vaccination rates and poor investment in emergency care.
This comes even as many of China's 1.4 billion people remain vulnerable to the virus because of limited exposure, low vaccination rates and poor investment in emergency care.
“The market is very much on fire," Bloomberg quoted one farmer called Wen. Wen grows lemons on about 130 acres (53 hectares) in Anyue, a county in the southwestern province of Sichuan that produces around 70% of the fruit in China. He said his sales have skyrocketed to 20 to 30 tons a day over the past week, from just 5 or 6 tons previously.
“The market is very much on fire," Bloomberg quoted one farmer called Wen. Wen grows lemons on about 130 acres (53 hectares) in Anyue, a county in the southwestern province of Sichuan that produces around 70% of the fruit in China. He said his sales have skyrocketed to 20 to 30 tons a day over the past week, from just 5 or 6 tons previously.
The surge in demand for Wen’s lemons is coming from cities like Beijing and Shanghai, where people are rushing to buy foods rich in vitamin C to boost their immunity in the latest battle against the pandemic. As cold and flu medicines run short, it’s yet another example of how an unprepared public is being forced to contend with the government’s abrupt shift away from the Covid Zero policies that have ruled for the past three years. There’s insufficient evidence that vitamin C can treat or prevent Covid.
The surge in demand for Wen’s lemons is coming from cities like Beijing and Shanghai, where people are rushing to buy foods rich in vitamin C to boost their immunity in the latest battle against the pandemic. As cold and flu medicines run short, it’s yet another example of how an unprepared public is being forced to contend with the government’s abrupt shift away from the Covid Zero policies that have ruled for the past three years. There’s insufficient evidence that vitamin C can treat or prevent Covid.
“Lemon prices have doubled in the past four or five days," said another farmer in Anyue, who goes by the name Liu Yanjing. Liu said he’s working 14 hours a day to deal with the orders flying in from all over the country. Prior to the latest surge, lemons were selling for 2 or 3 yuan per half kilo, or around 30 to 40 US cents. Now they’re 6 yuan, he said.
“Lemon prices have doubled in the past four or five days," said another farmer in Anyue, who goes by the name Liu Yanjing. Liu said he’s working 14 hours a day to deal with the orders flying in from all over the country. Prior to the latest surge, lemons were selling for 2 or 3 yuan per half kilo, or around 30 to 40 US cents. Now they’re 6 yuan, he said.
Sales of other fruits including oranges and pears are also soaring on Dingdong Maicai, an e-commerce platform selling fresh produce, according to local media. Canned yellow peaches are another item in demand, as some Chinese believe that the cold and sweet fruit can improve the appetite, especially when you’re sick. Sales of the product at Freshippo, a grocery chain owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., have risen nearly 900%, according to one report.
Sales of other fruits including oranges and pears are also soaring on Dingdong Maicai, an e-commerce platform selling fresh produce, according to local media. Canned yellow peaches are another item in demand, as some Chinese believe that the cold and sweet fruit can improve the appetite, especially when you’re sick. Sales of the product at Freshippo, a grocery chain owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., have risen nearly 900%, according to one report.
Just last month, China’s fruit and vegetable farmers were fretting over tons of fresh produce that were piling up because of the effect of the country’s stringent virus curbs on transportation. The price of lemons in the villages of Anyue fell to almost to nothing as stockpiles built with no domestic or export markets to sell to, leading to heavy losses for farmers, according to Wen. That’s now all changed.
Just last month, China’s fruit and vegetable farmers were fretting over tons of fresh produce that were piling up because of the effect of the country’s stringent virus curbs on transportation. The price of lemons in the villages of Anyue fell to almost to nothing as stockpiles built with no domestic or export markets to sell to, leading to heavy losses for farmers, according to Wen. That’s now all changed.
“It seems people have suddenly realized lemons are good," said his fellow farmer Liu. “I hope the awareness will last."
“It seems people have suddenly realized lemons are good," said his fellow farmer Liu. “I hope the awareness will last."
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
(With inputs from Bloomberg)