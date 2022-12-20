China's people rush to hoard this fruit amid Covid spike. Read here

The surge in demand for Wen’s lemons is coming from cities like Beijing and Shanghai, where people are rushing to buy foods rich in vitamin C to boost their immunity in the latest battle against the pandemic. As cold and flu medicines run short, it’s yet another example of how an unprepared public is being forced to contend with the government’s abrupt shift away from the Covid Zero policies that have ruled for the past three years. There’s insufficient evidence that vitamin C can treat or prevent Covid.