China’s useful Covid lesson

China will lowball its Covid deaths now but it won’t recapitulate our seminal folly. This was the constant dunning of the public with a “confirmed cases" measure that grossly under-represented how quickly the virus was spreading. The consequences were not just the absurd pouring of resources into hopeless contact-tracing efforts. The media enjoyed insinuating that the virus was stoppable but for the criminal incompetence of our leaders in the face of a disease that killed 2%, 3%, 4% of those infected (when accurate data would have shown the death rate closer to the flu’s 0.1%).