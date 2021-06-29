Two doses of the China-made COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac , are safe and produce a strong antibody response among children and adolescents aged 3-17 years, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Methods

The researchers conducted the phase 1/2 clinical trial of CoronaVac in healthy children and adolescents aged 3-17 years in Zanhuang County, China.

Vaccine (in 0·5 mL aluminum hydroxide adjuvant) or aluminum hydroxide only (alum only, control) was given by intramuscular injection in two doses (day 0 and day 28).

A phase 1 trial in 72 participants with an age de-escalation in three groups and dose-escalation in two blocks (1·5 μg or 3·0 μg per injection).

Within each block, participants were randomly assigned (3:1) by means of block randomisation to receive CoronaVac or alum only. In phase 2, participants were randomly assigned (2:2:1) by means of block randomisation to receive either CoronaVac at 1·5 μg or 3·0 μg per dose, or alum only.

Interpretation

CoronaVac was well tolerated and safe and induced humoral responses in children and adolescents aged 3–17 years. Neutralising antibody titres induced by the 3·0 μg dose were higher than those of the 1·5 μg dose. The results support the use of 3·0 μg dose with a two-immunisation schedule for further studies in children and adolescents.

Adverse events

Among the 550 participants who received at least one dose of vaccine or the control, adverse reactions within 28 days occurred in 56 (26 per cent) of 219 participants in the 1.5μg group.

Such adverse events were reported in 63 (29 per cent) of 217 participants in the 3μg group, and 27 (24 per cent) of 114 in the control group. Only one serious adverse reaction -- a case of pneumonia -- was reported in the control group, however, this was unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccination, the researchers said.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved China's second COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 for emergency use listing.

The vaccine is produced by the Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

China for its part has approved about five of its vaccines for emergency use and especially using Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines for both at home and abroad.





