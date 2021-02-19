Chinese covid vaccine secretly given to VIPs

LIMA : After Peru’s death toll from Covid-19 surged last fall, nearly 500 politically connected people, including then-President Martin Vizcarra, were secretly given a Chinese vaccine, according to Peru’s government.

The revelation that government consultants, lobbyists, cabinet ministers and the former president and his family were inoculated starting in September—before the vaccine was approved by Peruvian authorities—has resulted in a roiling scandal now dubbed Vaccine Gate.

Peru’s health minister and other top officials have resigned, and prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into what happened with the 2,000 undisclosed shots from a Chinese government-owned company.

“I feel outraged and furious with this situation," said President Francisco Sagasti, who took over the presidency after Mr. Vizcarra was impeached in November. “Those who have been involved in these totally improper and inappropriate acts won’t have a place in my government."

Last week, Peru announced the first vaccines had arrived, and a batch was taken to Lima’s Archbishop Loayza Hospital to inject into doctors.

The line-jumping here came as powerful politicians, well-connected officials, and the wealthy in countries around the world are finding ways to secure vaccines ahead of the most vulnerable.

Peru’s scandal also highlights the risk of wrongdoing in a multibillion-dollar vaccine market as China competes with other nations to sell its shots to poor, developing countries. In some Latin American, African and Asian countries with deep-rooted corruption, officials are taking advantage of the lack of oversight to benefit themselves and people close to them.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte’s security detail got Covid-19 vaccines last year before their use was authorized. And in Uganda, members of President Yoweri Museveni’s inner circle were offered vaccines. In Uganda as in Peru, the vaccines were from China state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm.

Peruvian prosecutors said this week they had opened a criminal probe into Mr. Vizcarra and others, including whether the vaccines were a form of kickback or unlawful negotiation between the government and vaccine-maker. The vaccines were initially sent by Sinopharm to a Peruvian university carrying out a clinical trial. Peru signed a contract with Sinopharm in January to buy 38 million vaccine doses.

Sinopharm didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Peru, the Chinese embassy said it didn’t know who got the vaccines and it rejected the notion that the shots were a perk in exchange for the contract. The embassy said it “reaffirms its will to strengthen China-Peru relations." The extra doses sent by Sinopharm also included 1,200 shots for China’s embassy, Peru’s government said.

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, said Wednesday at a United Nations conference that China never seeks economic benefits or political conditions from its vaccines.

The vaccines initially arrived at Lima’s Cayetano Heredia University, which is conducting a clinical trial on the Sinopharm shots. In addition to the vaccines it received for 12,000 volunteers in the double-blind trial, the university said Sinopharm also sent an extra batch of doses. Those were intended for researchers and other people involved in the trial, the university said.

The university said in a statement that it was collaborating with authorities and had created its own commission to investigate the use of the vaccines. It said the government’s national health institute had authorized the university to import the extra doses.

But the vaccine at the time hadn’t been approved by Peruvian health authorities for use outside of the clinical trial. Victor Zamora, a medical doctor who was Peru’s health minister at the start of the pandemic, called it a grave ethical violation for researchers to use an unauthorized vaccine on themselves while testing it on others.

“It is a completely irregular action," said Dr. Zamora, who stepped down as minister in July. “This is another face of the profound cancer in Peruvian society, which is corruption."

Many of the vaccines were given to people outside of the study, according to a list of 487 vaccine recipients published by the government.

Health Ministry officials who got the vaccine said they were invited by the university, while a doctor leading the clinical trial, Germán Málaga, said the government determined which officials would receive the shot.

The owner of a Chinese restaurant was given a vaccine, according to the list. The health minister’s chauffeur got a shot. The papal ambassador to Peru, Archbishop Nicola Girasoli, was immunized. Dr. Málaga’s 22-year-old daughter was inoculated. His wife got three doses, which Dr. Málaga said was done to see if it improved the vaccine’s protection.

Peru’s scandal has shocked even the most jaded voters here accustomed to powerful politicians taking kickbacks in exchange for lucrative public-works contracts. Several ex-presidents and over half of lawmakers in Congress are facing criminal investigations.

But Peruvians say this scandal is a particularly cynical scheme in a country that has suffered one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks, with more than 43,000 confirmed deaths. Peru’s level of excess deaths—the number of people who have died during the pandemic compared with normal years—ranks the country as the world’s hardest hit by some estimates.

“We are accustomed in Peru to live from one corruption scandal to another corruption scandal, but something like this is still really shocking," said Samuel Rotta, director of Peruvian anticorruption organization ProEtica. “This is going to further undermine confidence in the state, in the authorities, in politics and the elite."

Doctors and nurses who have toiled on the front lines during the pandemic say their elation over the arrival of the first batch of 300,000 Sinopharm vaccines last week quickly turned to anger.

“It is really a betrayal," said Rosa López, a doctor in the intensive care unit at Lima’s Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen Hospital.

Dr. Málaga said he agreed to provide Mr. Vizcarra with a “courtesy" vaccine at the presidential palace on Oct. 2 to protect the head of state. He said he never intended to profit or win political favors by handing out the vaccines.

“I acted in good faith," Dr. Málaga told lawmakers Tuesday. “I’m not a vaccine dealer."

Dr. Málaga, who was suspended from the Sinopharm trial on Wednesday, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Dr. Málaga’s account contradicts Mr. Vizcarra’s telling of how he came to receive two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. The former president, who is now running for Congress, said he was a volunteer in the university’s trial. The university said he didn’t participate in the study.

Mr. Vizcarra, whose spokeswoman didn’t respond to requests for comment, has said he didn’t know about the extra doses and wasn’t aware that other officials were vaccinated. He blamed his political opponents for the scandal.

“Does that seem unbelievable?" Mr. Vizcarra told reporters. “Well, it’s the truth."

The secret vaccinations were revealed when Peruvian media reported last week that Mr. Vizcarra received two doses in October, when he was head of state and before the vaccine’s use was approved. His wife and brother were also immunized, according to the government list of people who got the shots.

Foreign Relations Minister Elizabeth Astete, who was in charge of negotiations to buy vaccines, was another high-ranking official included in the list. She resigned after saying her decision to get the vaccine was a mistake, even though her well-being was key to ensure the rest of the country gets the shots. She didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

“I couldn’t have the luxury of becoming ill," she wrote in her resignation letter.

The health minister, Pilar Mazzetti, also stepped down. Days earlier, Dr. Mazzetti said she would wait to get a vaccine after all medical staff had been inoculated. She later explained that she took the vaccine in January over fear of becoming ill as new infections surge.

“It was the worst mistake of my life," Dr. Mazzetti said in a letter of apology to the public. She didn’t respond to phone calls seeking comment.

—Nicholas Bariyo in Kampala contributed to this article.

