Chinese covid vaccine secretly given to VIPs

Chinese covid vaccine secretly given to VIPs7 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- In Peru and elsewhere, some politicians and the well-connected got China’s Sinopharm shot months ahead of health workers and other vulnerable groups
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LIMA : After Peru’s death toll from Covid-19 surged last fall, nearly 500 politically connected people, including then-President Martin Vizcarra, were secretly given a Chinese vaccine, according to Peru’s government.
The revelation that government consultants, lobbyists, cabinet ministers and the former president and his family were inoculated starting in September—before the vaccine was approved by Peruvian authorities—has resulted in a roiling scandal now dubbed Vaccine Gate.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.