Chinese export hubs order mass Covid-19 testing, raising risk of lockdowns2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 07:01 PM IST
Swift action in Shanghai and Tianjin are reminder of economic costs of Beijing’s zero-tolerance policy
HONG KONG : Two of China’s biggest cities ordered residents to undergo mass Covid-19 tests this week, highlighting the risk that fresh outbreaks could trigger new and economically costly lockdowns.