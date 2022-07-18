Chinese export hubs order mass Covid-19 testing, raising risk of lockdowns
Swift action in Shanghai and Tianjin are reminder of economic costs of Beijing’s zero-tolerance policy
HONG KONG :Two of China’s biggest cities ordered residents to undergo mass Covid-19 tests this week, highlighting the risk that fresh outbreaks could trigger new and economically costly lockdowns.
Authorities in Tianjin, a northeastern metropolis of more than 13 million people, ordered citywide tests on residents to screen for coronavirus infections starting Monday evening, after reporting two new cases earlier in the day. These were the first locally transmitted infections detected in more than a week in the home to the biggest port in northern China and the main maritime gateway to Beijing.
Shanghai’s government said it would require residents across nine districts and other administrative zones to take two Covid-19 tests over a three-day period from Tuesday. Local officials cited continued risks of the virus spreading outside known transmission chains, although reported locally transmitted infections fell to 17 cases on Sunday from a daily average of about 50 in the past week.
Such stringent responses are emblematic of China’s zero-tolerance policy toward the coronavirus, marked by extensive testing and heavy-handed lockdowns that have taken a hefty toll on the economy. Shanghai’s lockdown from late March to the end of May coincided with an almost 14% drop in gross domestic product in one of China’s most economically important cities.
“Covid risks remain the most important determinant of China’s growth outlook," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients dated Sunday, adding that the absence of a clear strategy to exit the zero-Covid policy creates risks to growth in the face of more transmissible variants.
Across China, authorities detected 464 new locally transmitted cases on Sunday, down from 557 cases logged on Saturday, which marked the highest one-day tally since May 23, according to the latest data from the National Health Commission.
Two hot-spot regions accounted for the bulk of Sunday’s tally, reported Monday. Gansu, an impoverished landlocked province in northwestern China, recorded 202 new locally transmitted cases, up from 157 infections recorded Saturday. Guangxi, an autonomous region bordering Vietnam, reported 81 cases on Sunday, down from 241 the day before.
The gambling enclave of Macau, meanwhile, extended a territory-wide lockdown over the weekend as it battled to contain its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began.
Casinos and many local businesses that have been shuttered since July 11 must remain closed through the end of Friday, after authorities said they were keeping containment measures in place for five more days. The former Portuguese colony started a new round of citywide Covid-19 testing for residents on Monday.