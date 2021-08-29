A senior Chinese health official rejected a U.S. report blaming China for stonewalling an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

China opposes the politicization of tracing the origins of the virus or using the subject as a tool to shift blame, according to Zeng Yixin, vice head of National Health Commission.

The U.S. should treat origins tracing as a “scientific matter" and support scientists in various countries who are seeking answers on how the virus started, Zeng said in a statement posted on the commission’s WeChat account. He reiterated that the Chinese government fully supports virus-tracing work based on open, transparent, scientific and cooperative principles.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu voiced the same opposition to the U.S report on Saturday, saying it’s made up for political purposes and include no scientific basis or credibility, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Biden Criticizes China for Not Aiding Report on Virus Origin

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

