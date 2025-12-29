Chinese jasmine coffee lands Indian patient in hospital, liver doctor issues warning

A recent medical case has prompted a renewed warning about the risks of consuming unregulated herbal beverages, after an Indian patient developed serious liver complications linked to a jasmine-flavoured coffee imported from China.

Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known as The Liver Doc, shared details of the case on social media, revealing that the patient was hospitalised with acute hepatitis and jaundice following the consumption of a product marketed as Chinese Jasmine Coffee.

According to Dr Philips, the patient had been drinking two to three cups of the beverage daily for about a week before symptoms began to surface. The early signs included yellowing of the eyes and urine, along with intense itching—symptoms commonly associated with liver injury. At first, doctors struggled to pinpoint the cause of the sudden deterioration in liver function.

“It took a detailed elimination process to identify the trigger,” Dr Philips wrote, explaining that the coffee emerged as the common factor after other causes were ruled out. The product consumed by the patient was reportedly sold under the brand name Dian Er Wa.

Addressing the confusion surrounding jasmine-based products, the hepatologist clarified that not all plants labelled as “jasmine” are safe. While true jasmine species, such as Jasminum officinale, Jasminum grandiflorum and Jasminum sambac, are generally considered safe when used in small quantities for flavouring teas, several other plants that carry the jasmine label are toxic.

Dr Philips cautioned that these so-called “false jasmines” can cause severe damage to vital organs, including the liver. Among the most concerning is night-blooming jasmine (Cestrum nocturnum), a plant often mistaken for true jasmine despite belonging to an entirely different botanical family. “Every part of this plant is poisonous,” he warned, adding that its berries contain compounds that can interfere with calcium metabolism, leading to serious illness and organ damage.

Other potentially harmful plants frequently misidentified as jasmine include yellow or Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens), day-blooming jasmine (Cestrum diurnum) and star jasmine (Trachelospermum species), all of which have been linked to toxic reactions when ingested.

The doctor used the case to issue a broader caution against the growing popularity of exotic herbal teas, coffees and wellness drinks. “Most of these products are not regulated, and consumers have no reliable way of knowing what plant ingredients they actually contain,” he said. He also pointed out that many such beverages are marketed with health claims that are neither tested nor medically validated.

Dr Philips concluded by advising people to avoid unfamiliar herbal drinks, especially those sourced from overseas without clear safety certification. He added that the patient is currently recovering well under medical care, but stressed that the incident highlights the hidden risks associated with seemingly harmless wellness trends.