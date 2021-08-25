If you haven’t had a Covid-19 test lately, you may need one soon. But which one?

Last year, there were often long wait times to get a doctor’s appointment for a Covid-19 test and even longer delays to get the results. Here is the good news: Testing options are now more plentiful, often easier to perform and deliver faster results. The bad news: The choices can be more confusing and, with the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, some are in short supply.

Do you opt for a nasal swab that is sent to a lab and may be more precise but takes days to get results or the one you can pick up at the drugstore, perform at home and get results in 15 minutes? Should you choose the type of test that usually detects Covid-19 earlier in the infection? Or the one that might not catch it until you are contagious?

Sometimes “the best test is the test you can get," says Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer of the Covid-19 response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The highly infectious Delta variant, which has been driving up transmissions including breakthrough infections among some already vaccinated, has prompted a run on some of the Covid-19 test kits that became available in April and has lengthened some wait times. Earlier this week Abbott Laboratories’ two-test BinaxNow Self Test, which sells for $20 to $24, was temporarily out of stock on Amazon.com, and the Ellume Covid-19 home test kit was unavailable there.

The shortages are spotty, though. A $24 two-test kit, the Quidel QuickVue, was still in stock on Amazon, and the Abbott test could be found at local CVS stores in San Francisco and, within 24 hours, was available again on Amazon.

To determine your course of action, first figure out what question you are asking, says Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “Are you asking ‘what am I sick with?’ Or are you asking ‘am I somebody who can be a carrier without symptoms?,’" he says.

If it is the former, Dr. Adalja suggests getting a PCR test, a molecular test that detects genetic material of the virus using polymerase chain reaction technology. The test, often used for international travel, is usually a nasal swab administered in a pharmacy, doctor’s office or other clinical setting that is then sent to a lab for analysis. The process takes longer than the do-it-yourself tests, which produce results—positive or negative—in 15 minutes, but, he says, if you are sick, you want to know whether you have Covid-19 or something else. Current turnaround time at two major labs, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, is one to two days, according to their websites.

In many cases, Dr. Adalja says, rapid tests are sufficient. These are the do-it-yourself tests available at pharmacies or online and performed at home. The antigen tests search a sample for viral proteins and aren’t as sensitive as the PCR tests, he and other doctors say. They may not detect Covid-19 when you are incubating the virus, but they tend to detect it when you become contagious, which is why he and others refer it as “a contagiousness test."

You might want to take a rapid test before you go to a dinner party. You could request that your wedding guests take a rapid test the day of your wedding. If you travel, routinely pack some rapid tests. If you go out a lot, you might want to stock some rapid tests at home, says Dr. Brooks of the CDC.

If you are feeling under the weather, you could initially screen yourself with a rapid antigen test. Whether it is positive or negative, you can always follow it with a PCR test to determine what is causing symptoms. If you have been exposed to somebody with Covid-19 but don’t have symptoms, you might want to do a rapid test three to five days after exposure, repeat two days after that and again two days after that. Dr. Adalja says he hopes serial testing will become a new paradigm—not just for the Covid-19 but flu and other infectious diseases.

Another key question, says Dr. Brooks, is how certain do you need to be? “We all love an absolutely certain world," he says. “Tests are helpful but not perfect." You can get false positives and false negatives depending on the test and the timing, he says. If you suspect a test result isn’t correct, get another one, he says.

If you are about to get on a plane to visit an elderly relative, layer the tests. Get a PCR test a couple of days before you plan to leave and lie low to avoid exposure. Take a rapid test the night before your trip and another test after you have arrived. Remember that testing isn’t the only thing you can do to protect somebody. In addition to vaccination, you can mask and socially distance.

Testing is no substitute for vaccination, experts say. But strategic use of these new tests can shorten quarantine times, keep more children in school and workers at the office and reduce a lot of guesswork for individuals who think they may have been exposed

“I think testing is another really powerful layer of protection," says Alyssa Bilinski, an assistant professor of health policy at the Brown University School of Public Health. “I think it makes a lot of sense for anyone to get rapid tests; they can take them as often as they like."

