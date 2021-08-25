Choose the right Covid-19 test for your needs

If you are feeling under the weather, you could initially screen yourself with a rapid antigen test. Whether it is positive or negative, you can always follow it with a PCR test to determine what is causing symptoms. If you have been exposed to somebody with Covid-19 but don’t have symptoms, you might want to do a rapid test three to five days after exposure, repeat two days after that and again two days after that. Dr. Adalja says he hopes serial testing will become a new paradigm—not just for the Covid-19 but flu and other infectious diseases.