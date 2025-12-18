Christmas meals: From salmon to cranberry sauce, healthy options to choose from this holiday season

With Christmas around the corner, one of the most important things on everyone’s mind is the food. Christmas is an occasion for feasting, and food plays a central role in the celebrations. Christmas dishes are not just meals; they are meant to be a memorable way to connect with loved ones and bring back cherished memories.

From roasted meats and mashed potatoes to fruitcake and pies, a variety of items can make up a festive Christmas meal.

However, during festivals, it is equally important to avoid unhealthy eating habits and incorporate nutritious items in the diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle. While preparing Christmas dishes, it is essential to consider aspects related to health and immunity levels. Here are some heart-healthy Christmas foods, according to The Independent.

Christmas meal calorie count An article published in The Independent estimated that a typical Christmas lunch plate alone can clock in at least 1,200 calories. Adding a couple of glasses of bubbly and a slice of Christmas pudding with brandy butter or double cream could edge the calorie count closer to, or even cross, 2,000. This is nearly as much as the recommended daily caloric limit for adults.

What are the options for a healthy Christmas meal? According to The Independent, no fat is healthy in excess, but the higher proportion of unsaturated to saturated fats in duck or goose makes them a favourable choice compared to other alternatives. Turkey breast is also an excellent source of lean protein. In terms of accompanying sauces, cranberry is a clear winner. These tart little berries are packed with compounds that may support digestive health and immune function.

Another article published by Good Food said salmon is a brilliant source of omega-3 essential fatty acids, which are great for heart health. Smoked salmon also provides 185 calories per 100 g portion. Red cabbage is richer in vitamin C and protective anthocyanins than the green equivalent. It is high in calcium and a good source of folate.

Adding these options to your plate can help you have a healthier holiday season.

